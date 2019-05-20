Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress the fashion police with her incredible fashion sense. The actor arrived at the French Riviera yesterday afternoon. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to see her red carpet look. She has finally unveiled it on Instagram and looks incredible as always.

She shared her beautiful pictures on Instagram and left fans spellbound. She donned a stunning red Ruffled Valentino Dress. With subtle makeup and fresh flowers in her hair, Sonam was the perfect combination of ‘simplicity’ and ‘elegance’.

Sonam landed yesterday and sent her ‘hello’ all the way from the French Riviera. Looking effortlessly chic, Sonam opted for a striped blazer paired it with blue ankle length pants and teamed her look with square sunglasses and a pair of flat pumps. Flaunting her grey tote, Sonam captioned the boomerang as, “Bonjour de Cannes! @festivaldecannes @roksandailincic : @thehouseofpixels #chopardparfums” (sic).

Earlier, Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor revealed a little about Sonam’s red carpet look and told IANS, “I think this year we are going to focus on simplicity and elegance… It will be more on Sonam’s personality and where she is in her life right now. See, this is a very beautiful phase of her life where she is very happy, content and emotionally secure. So, it should come across in the clothes and the looks”.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be making her digital debut with a web series where she will be unraveling some of her style secrets.

Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan which is based on a famous novel by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is slated to release on June 14, 2019.