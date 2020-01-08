Trouble for Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is set to rise as a case has been filed against him because of his latest washing powder commercial in which he portrays a Maratha warrior. According to reports, Akshay featured in a Nirma advertisement that showed him as a Maratha warrior. In the advertisement, the Padman actor is seen returning to his kingdom from a battle when one of his soldier’s wives taunts the army for his dirty clothes. The actor says if his army can win battles, it can also wash clothes. It then shows Akshay dancing while washing clothes.

However, the commercial has not gone down well with a section of people. Many viewers on social media are calling for a boycott of Nirma washing powder for defaming Maratha warriors. The hashtag #BoycottNirma has been trending with more than 22,000 tweets.

According to timesofindia.indiatimes.com, a police complaint has been filed at Worli police station in Mumbai against him for mocking the Marathi culture and hurting the sentiments.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Good Newwz, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is about two couples who find themselves in a dilemma when sperm samples are mistakenly exchanged during their respective IVF procedures. The film was released on 27 December and received positive response from the audience.

Akshay is also playing an ATS chief in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, which hits theatres on 27 March 2020. The actor also recently starred in his first music video for ‘Filhall’ with Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur.