At the industry meet, a first of its kind, hosted by CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi with I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar as chief guest and I&B secretary Amit Khare; CBFC unveiled a new logo and certificate design.

Commenting on the same Prasoon Joshi said, “I believe design should reflect the contemporary digital world and leverage the ease that technology has brought in our work processes. The new Design change is not cosmetic -it is extremely functional and underlines CBFC’s positive value-added approach.”

The unveiling of the new design was preceded by a talk by Prasoon Joshi wherein several other positive initiatives that the CBFC has undertaken for the industry in the course of the last few years was highlighted. Be it the more transparent and smooth functioning, the simplification of the AWBI issues and also the positive role played in various issues for the industry.

All this has resulted in a more collaborative process that Joshi said he consciously worked on for he believes that rather than confrontation and controversy a more positive approach of “dialogue and discussion” should be practised. He was extremely appreciative of his Board members who have been instrumental in taking this forward. The board comprises Ms Gautami Tadimalla, Vani Tripathi Tikoo, T Nagabharana, Narendra Kohli, Mihir Buta, Waman Kendre, Vidya Balan, Jeevitha Shekhar, Vivek Agnihotri, Neil Nongkynrih, Ramesh Patange, and Naresh Lal.

Regional officer Tushar Karmakar presented the new approach of CBFC for making the film certification process smooth and transparent.

Frequently meeting the industry at different forums and also creating opportunities for the film fraternity and the government representatives to meet and interact is also a step in this direction.

The event was attended by eminent industry personalities Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Khan, Nitesh Tiwari, Satish Kaushik, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Boney Kapoor, Ramesh Sippy, Kiran Shantaram, Sajid Nadiadwala, Subhash Ghai, Sudhir Mishra, Atul Kasbekar, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur and many more