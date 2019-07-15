American actor Chadwick Aaron Boseman’s 21 Bridges will be released in India on September 27.

In 21 Bridges, the Black Panther star plays a detective whose police officer father was killed in the line of duty. When eight police officers are gunned down during a robbery, the detective makes the decision to go on a manhunt and set things right.

The film reunites Boseman with the acclaimed producers Joe and Anthony Russo, also known as the Russo Brothers, after Avengers: Endgame.

Helmed by Brian Kirk, the movie also stars Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Taylor Kitsch, Keith David and JK Simmons.