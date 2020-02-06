Actor Chahatt Khanna, who separated with husband Farhan Mirza in 2018 citing physical abuse, is now dating actor Ribbhu Mehra. At least that’s what Farhan revealed in his latest interview with an entertainment portal. He said their divorce is not finalised yet and Chahaatt is dating some other man and wants an out-of-court settlement.

Earlier, while talking about her marriage in the media, Chahatt had accused Farhan of causing mental, financial and sexual abuse. However, Farhan maintained that the reason behind their separation is something else. Now, in his chat with Spotboye, he said Chahatt had come to her asking for an out-of-court settlement and when he asked for the reason, she accepted that she had been dating the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor.

Farhan also said his estranged wife is also ready to take off all the charges levied against him in the case. He added that since they are still legally married, it was not right for Chahatt to date another man out of marriage. When asked how he got to know about the affair, Farhan said he knew a common friend who played the cupid between his estranged wife and the other man. ” I know the girl Amrin through whom they met. Plus, recently when Chahatt called me to settle the matter out of court, I asked her if this is because she’s dating Robbhu and she accepted it right there,” Farhan said.

Earlier, while filing for divorce, Chahatt had told Bombay Times that she was abused by Farhan on more than one occasion. She alleged that the actor would turn up on the sets of her show to create a scene and later, at home, he used to abuse her sexually. She narrated an incident and revealed that he insisted on having sex with her instead of taking her to a doctor when she complaint of pain in the breast.