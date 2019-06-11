Deepika Padukone, who earlier worked as a calendar model, makes sure that she keeps her body in shape and her latest video is proof. Deepika, who is gearing up for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, takes out time from her hectic schedule to hit the gym. Her pilates instructor recently shared a video of the actor acing her cadillac swan.

Deepika impressed her instructor with her pilates skills. In the video, Deepika can be seen intensely working out while her instructor Yasmin Karachiwala videotapes her. Sharing the video, Yasmin captioned it, “#MondayMotivation #Goals @deepikapadukone performs the #Cadillac swan with such perfection. Don’t you agree 👍 “.

Chhapaak which is based on the story of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi, who was attacked at the age of 16 by a 32-year-old man who stalked her and then threw acid at her after she rejected his advances. The film also stars Vikrant Massey who will be playing the role of Laxmi’s husband in the film.

Earlier, Laxmi told Pinkvilla on her reaction when Meghna Gulzar approached her for the film. She was quoted by the daily as saying, “When Meghnaji told me about this I was very happy. I was very happy that such a good director wanted to tell my story. For me, this was a big thing. More than me, it is a good thing for society as the movie intends to send a great message”.

