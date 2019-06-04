Hollywood star Charlize Theron has been selected for the 2019 American Cinematheque Award, to be presented in California on November 8.

“The American Cinematheque is pleased to honour Charlize Theron as the 33rd recipient of the American Cinematheque Award. Theron is making a significant contribution to the art of motion pictures while breaking through outmoded limitations on what an actress and producer can do,” American Cinematheque chairman Rick Nicita said.

Nicita said Theron won the Academy Award for transforming herself into a serial killer in ‘Monster’ and earned another Oscar nomination for ‘North Country’. She showed her fierce physicality in acclaimed action films, like ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and ‘Atomic Blonde’.

“She gave us portraits of troubled women in Golden Globe-nominated performances in ‘Young Adult’ and ‘Tully’. She made an immediate and strong impression from the beginning in acclaimed as ‘The Cider House Rules’,” Nicita said.

Theron will star as Megyn Kelly in the upcoming Fox News movie about the Roger Ailes harassment scandal. She will also be co-producing the yet untitled film.

Previous American Cinematheque Award honourees include Eddie Murphy, Bette Midler, Robin Williams, Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese, Sean Connery, Michael Douglas, Rob Reiner, Mel Gibson, Tom Cruise, John Travolta, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jodie Foster, Bruce Willis, Nicolas Cage, Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman, Al Pacino, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Samuel L. Jackson, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Ben Stiller.