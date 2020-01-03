Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack survivor whose life has inspired Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming Chhapaak, has revealed that her dream was to become a singer and participate in the reality TV show “Indian Idol”. Laxmi made the revelation during the promotions of Chhapaak on the current season of “Indian Idol”, where she turned up along with Deepika Padukone, who plays her in the movie. “I had left my home to participate in ‘Indian Idol’ because it was my dream to come and sing on this stage, but this unfortunate event (the acid attack) delayed my dream. Even today my dream is alive, and today because of this movie and the love of all my well-wishers I am on this stage of ‘Indian Idol’,” she said.



Actor Deepika Padukone has had a fantastic career trajectory in Bollywood. From being the Shanti of Bollywood, she is now appearing as Malti, a woman who rises like a phoenix from the ashes after facing an acid attack, in her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film is based on a real-life acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal who faced acid attack at the age of 15 in Delhi.

In her exclusive interview with India.com, Deepika reveals that her portrayal of Malti has been both problematic and inspiring. The actor talks about burning the prosthetics to get out of her character and comments on her 11-year long journey in Bollywood.

Chhapaak also features actor Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. The movie is scheduled to release on January 10.