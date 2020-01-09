A real-life lawyer of Laxmi Agarwal has filed an application saying that despite representing Laxmi in courts for several years and helping in the making of the movie Chhapaak, she was not given credit in the film. Advocate Aparna Bhat said the filmmakers took her help in the process of writing and shooting the movie, but did not give her credits in the film.

Taking to her facebook handle, she wrote “Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak. Compelled to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I represented Lakshmi in her criminal trial in Patiala House Courts… tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause…Ironies of life.”

She further wrote to take legal action against Deepika and makers and wrote, “I thank all my friends who endorsed my contribution and challenged team Chhapaak in failing to say even “Thank you!!”. I cannot match the powers of these mighty producers of Bollywood but keeping quiet will further endorse injustice. I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences.”





The matter is likely to be taken up for hearing shortly.

Meghna Gulzar-directorial Chhapaak, starring actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead hits the cinema screens this Friday and critics can’t stop swooning over the film in entirety. Deepika essays the role of Malti, a woman who rises like a phoenix from the ashes after facing an acid attack, in her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film is based on a real-life acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal who faced acid attack at the age of 15 in Delhi.