Deepika Padukone recently appeared on Kapil Sharma’s show, The Kapil Sharma Show, along with Chhapaak director to promote her upcoming film. A paparazzi shared the pictures from the sets of the show on Instagram and wondered if the Chhapaak actor has seen the picture of his newborn baby. Well, Deepika herself responded to his question and wrote, “He did and she is adorable.”

For the show, Deepika donned a gorgeous pink cape dress teamed up with a couple of bracelets, a pair of earrings and subtle makeup.

On Tuesday, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl. Taking to his handle on the micro-blogging site Twitter, Kapil shared, “Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di (sic).” Quick to react, while Saina wished, “Congratulations (sic)” and punctuated it with baby emojis, Guru wrote, “Congrats my paji. I’m officially a Chacha now (sic)” and Pema gushed, “Warmest congratulations on the birth of your sweet baby girl (sic).”

Check it out here:



In an interview earlier with Pinkvilla, Kapil had opened up on how everyone is excited to welcome the new member in the family. Kapil revealed that the preparations are going on in a full swing in the family and they can’t wait to have the baby. The comedian, who’s loved for hosting The Kapil Sharma Show, added that he and Ginni are trying to buy gender-neutral things for the baby and everything seems happy around.

Talking about Chhapaak, in the film, Deepika plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and what all she has to go through after the attack. The trailer is heart-wrenching and it will definitely make you some of the tears.

She will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. While Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, Deepika will be portraying the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev. This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year. She will also play the part of Draupadi in Madhu Mantena’s Mahabharata. The film will be retelling the epic saga of Mahabharata, from the perspective of Draupadi.