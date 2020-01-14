Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak earned Rs 2.35 crore on its first Monday at the Box Office, taking the total four-day collection to Rs 21.37 crore. The Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer went on to open at Rs 4.77 crore and collected Rs 19.02 crore in its first weekend which is a decent total considering the film doesn’t boast a budget as huge as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior does.

Chhapaak has been deemed as one of Deepika’s best film ever with her performance being hailed as one of a kind. The actor plays the role of an acid-attack survivor in the film and her character is based on real-life survivor named Laxmi Aggarwal. Apart from garnering amazing reviews from the critics, Chhapaak has also received terrific word-of-mouth by the audience on social media. The film has also received a big thumbs up from the celebrities who watched the film at a special screening. Here’s the four-day breakup of Chhapaak’s Box Office collection:

Friday: Rs 4.77 crore

Saturday: Rs 6.90 crore

Sunday: Rs 7.35 crore

Monday: Rs 2.35 crore

Total: Rs 21.37crore

Chhapaak is the story of a woman’s struggle who regains confidence and agrees to live her life to the fullest. The film has been appreciated not just for its storyline but also for being fearless in showing a woman’s desire to live unapologetically. It’s one of those rare mainstream Hindi movies that shows immense courage in proving that there’s no power greater than a woman’s will.

The music of the film has found a special place in the audience’s hearts. The title song of the film has emerged as one of the most loved songs picturised on Deepika. Titled Chhapaak Se, it’s sung by Arijit Singh while the lyrics are penned down by Gulzar. The music of the film has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The film is expected to reach the benchmark of Rs 50 crore by the end of its second weekend. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Chhapaak!