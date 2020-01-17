Actor Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak collected Rs 1.85 crore on Thursday after which the total of the Meghna Gulzar’s directorial stands at Rs 28.38 crore. The week one has resulted in decent numbers even though the expectations were higher from the film after Chhapaak received appreciation from both the critics and the audience alike. The film opened at Rs 4.77 crore and collected Rs 19.02 crore in its first weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the collection ‘lacklustre’ and wrote, “#Chhapaak disappoints… Lacklustre trending in Week 1… Partial holidays [Tue and Wed] helped marginally… Will find the going tough in Week 2… Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr, Mon 2.35 cr, Tue 2.55 cr, Wed 2.61 cr, Thu 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 28.38 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Chhapaak seems to have been marred by the anti-Deepika Padukone and anti-film social media campaigns that ran on Twitter to harm the film’s Box Office collection after the actor visited Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University amid protests and unrest. There could be no other reason behind a film that received tremendous word-of-mouth on social media to have shown such unimpressive collections at the ticket window.

Chhapaak features Deepika in the role of an acid-attack survivor and the film is based on real-life survivor named Laxmi Aggarwal who was attacked at the age of 15. Deepika’s character named Malti files a plea in the Supreme Court against the selling of acid in the country and wins the case. Even though acid is not legally allowed to be sold except in special cases, it is still available illegally all across the country. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Chhapaak!