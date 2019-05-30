Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Chhapaak which is based on the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The actor earlier said that the character “will stay with me forever.” Now, a source close to the actor revealed that Deepika broke down on the first day of shoot.

Deepika is an emotional person and has been spotted shedding tears on several occasions. Recently, a source told a leading entertainment portal how Deepika broke down on the first day of the shoot. “The project is an emotional roller-coaster ride for Deepika and she broke down on the first day while shooting. It happened when she was shooting for the first scene and having serious discussions with the filmmaker. Deepika, was quick to regain her composure and the shoot proceeded nicely,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently attended the 72nd International Cannes Film Festival and flooded her Instagram with stunning red carpet pictures of herself.

Chhapaak is based on the story of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi, who was attacked at the age of 16 by a 32-year-old man who stalked her and then threw acid at her after she rejected his advances. The film also stars Vikrant Massey who will be playing the role of Laxmi’s husband in the film.

Deepika and Vikrant were often spotted on the streets of Delhi while they were shooting there. The videos went viral on social media. One of the videos that took the internet by storm was the one where Deepika and Vikrant were shooting for a kissing scene.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020. Chhapaak will be clashing with Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the Box Office.