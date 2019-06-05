Deepika Padukone, who will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak with Vikrant Massey, has been treating her fans with glimpses of her preparing for the film. She has finally wrapped up the shooting of the ‘most precious film’ of her career which is based on the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and share a photo with her team on social media.

Since the day Deepika started working for the film, the Padmaavat actor has been sharing glimpses of her preparations. Sharing the wrap-up picture on Instagram, she captioned it, “& it’s a wrap on THE MOST PRECIOUS film of my career…see you all at the movies!🎬 10.1.2020 #Chhapaak.” Her husband Ranveer Singh, who is very quick in commenting on her pictures, left his comment on this still as well and wrote, “can’t wait to witness the magic “.

Earlier, Laxmi told Pinkvilla on her reaction when Meghna Gulzar approached her for the film. She was quoted by the daily as saying, “When Meghnaji told me about this I was very happy. I was very happy that such a good director wanted to tell my story. For me, this was a big thing. More than me, it is a good thing for society as the movie intends to send a great message”.

She further went on to call Deepika Padukone ‘‘pyaari‘ and said, “She plays all her characters well. People have created a frenzy of sorts knowing this and I don’t know how it will be when the movie releases”.

Chhapaak which is based on the story of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi, who was attacked at the age of 16 by a 32-year-old man who stalked her and then threw acid at her after she rejected his advances. The film also stars Vikrant Massey who will be playing the role of Laxmi’s husband in the film.

Ranveer Singh is currently in London where he is shooting for his film ’83 with the entire team. Ranbir, on the other hand, is gearing up for his next film Brahmastra where he will be seen with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.