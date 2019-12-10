The makers of Deepika Padukone’s film Chhapaak have released the trailer today and it received a lot of applauds and praises. The trailer fetched positive reviews from celebrities and netizens and many praised her impactful performance. The film’s trailer revolves around the struggles of a real-life acid survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, who went on to become an inspiration to many.
The trailer shows court tribulation, medical treatments, emotional turmoil, disheartening reactions from onlookers and acceptance. The trailer created a buzz on social media and netizens flooded it with their intake on the film.
One user tweeted, “chhapaak is exactly the kind of film we need as we go into 2020. I love that it doesn’t just focus on malti’s agony and but instead focuses on her finding courage. the attack may have left her scarred but it will never break her spirit #ChhapaakTrailer.”
Another user wrote, “#ChhapaakTrailer Looks really strong and promising. This trailer and choice of movie proves why @deepikapadukone is considered as the queen of acting and bollywood. Also, the movie is directed by the amazing @meghnagulzar. This movie is going to be amazing for sure. #Chhapaak. (sic)”
At the trailer launch, Deepika broke down into tears and said, “Rarely do you come across a story where you have to sit through an entire narration, usually you have to sit the entire process and then think whether you want to do a film or not. It’s not often when you come across a story where you know instantly in the first few minutes after meeting a directing that this is what you want to commit your life too and Chhapaak is that for me.”
The film also features Vikrant Massey in an important role.The film is set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.