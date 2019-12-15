Actor Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her next release on January 9. The film titled Chhapaak features her in the role of an acid attack survivor. However, she is not the only one to be appearing on the screen with the story of the heinous crime against a woman. Debutant director-producer Priyanka Singh is all set to bring her film ACID – Astounding Courage In Distress to the screens a week prior to Chhapaak.

The news was revealed by Mid-Day that quoted Priyanka saying she didn’t know that Deepika’s film was being released around the same time as hers. Talking to the daily, she revealed that even her film is based on a real-life acid attack survivor but they have not built any hype around the subject. Singh added that ACID is based on an incident that happened in Uttar Pradesh where a young girl was attacked with acid by her own uncle. She, however, steered away from revealing the identity of the girl and maintained that her film talks vehemently about the struggle of women who are acid attack survivors. Singh went on to say her film also delves deep into the psyche of those who commit such monstrous crimes.

She was quoted saying, “We have not dramatised the scenes (for effect) but shot them realistically (without building) hype around the subject. Lakshmi’s character in Chhapaak has got a lot of attention, but there are many girls who have similar stories.” As per the film’s co-producer Man Singh, they were not aware of Deepika’s film ever since they started their project in the year 2017. He maintained that the release of Chhapaak is not going to hamper their film considering they are not showing the struggle of one girl.

Meanwhile, Chhapaak features Vikrant Massey in the lead apart from Deepika. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Deepika herself.