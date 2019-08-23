The makers of ‘Chhichhore’ featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma have released a new trailer especially on dosti (friendship). The 1.56 minute trailer has the crazy content that will take you back to your college days.

The new dosti trailer of the Chhichhore features the bond of Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma and their ‘chhichhorapanti’. It is filled with funny moments and relatable scenes that will make you go back to your college and hostel life. The trailer is full of dark humour, laughter and friendly slangs making us wondering how hilarious the movie will be.

While sharing the trailer on social media, Shraddha Kapoor writes, “Chhichhore dosti special! Dosti bhi badi kutti cheez hai, puri tarah se chhichhora bana deti hai. Dekhiye apne dosto ke saath #Chhichhore ka Chhichhora trailer”.

Watch the new dosti trailer of Chhichhore:

Produced By Sajid Nadiadwala and presented by Fox Star Studios, Nitesh Tiwari directorial Chhichhore features the journey of seven friends – Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput), Maya (Shraddha Kapoor), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla) – each one as unique as his name. The film also features Prateik Babbar as Raggie, the one from the rival gang who challenges Anni in a game.

Here is the first trailer of Chhichhore:

Going by the trailer, the gang gets separated after college and reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.

The release of Chhichhore has been postponed and the film will now release on September 6. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit big screens on August 30, clashing with Shraddha’s another flick ‘Saaho.’

On the professional front, Sushant was last seen in Sonchiriya alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Bhumi Pednekar, he has Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Drive slated for release later this year. Shraddha has Prabhas-starrer Saaho and Remo D’Souza’s dance film Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan.