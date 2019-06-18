American science fiction action comedy film Men in Black: International, directed by F. Gary Gray and written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, had a terrific run at the theatres in its opening weekend in India. A spin-off of the Men in Black film series, it has earned over Rs 10 crore in three days.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall, Laurent and Larry Bourgeois, and Liam Neeson, along with Emma Thompson reprising her role from Men in Black 3 and Tim Blaney reprising his role as Frank the Pug from the first two films.

According to the film’s publicist, the film raked in Rs 3.40 crore on Friday, Rs 4.20 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.30 crore on Sunday, taking the total to Rs 10.90 crore.

Despite the India and Pakistan match at the ongoing ICC World Cup in England on Sunday, the film managed to get good footfalls in its opening weekend.

Men in Black: International takes place in the same universe as the previous trilogy with Emma Thompson back as Agent O. Hemsworth and Thompson portraying the new agents dealing with aliens. The plot centres on a mole in the Men in Black organisation.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India released the film in India on June 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.