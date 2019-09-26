Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday showered love on her father and actor Chunky Panday in the sweetest way possible. The Housefull actor turned 57 today and his daughter wished him on the special occasion by sharing a heartening post and cute childhood photos. “I love life this much all because of you! Happy birthday Papa, thank you for always making me laugh ❤️🤪”, read the post.

The 20-year-old star kid gave the fans a visual treat by posting a few snapshots of her early days. In the snaps, little Ananya with her father is posing for the camera on different occasions.

Reacting to the picture, many celebrities such as Kartik Aryan, Maheep Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Ayushmann Khurana dropped comments on the post. Kartik’s message made us laugh as he wrote “Happy bday to Aakhri Pasta 🍝 😁”.

Check the post here:

Farah Khan also wished Chunky with the most epic throwback picture, which features the birthday boy along with Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol. The picture appears to be from a photoshoot, in which the trio can be seen dressed in colorful vests as they pose together. Farah Khan added a dash of her signature humour to the post and wrote: “Happy birthday to the one who still looks the youngest. Have the best year Chunks.”



On the work front, Ananya will be soon seen in ‘Khaali Peeli,’ which is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020. She debuted this year in Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 2,’ which is a sequel to 2012, hit ‘Student of the Year’. Whereas, Chunky Pandey appeared recently in Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘Prassthanam,’ that released on September 20 this year.