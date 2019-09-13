In lieu of downlinking the guidelines by the alleged distortion of facts in their television serial, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Colours TV has been issued a show-cause notice by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The channel is expected to show up within 15 days with an explanation on hampering the image of Maharishi Valmiki and other distortions as claimed by the notice.

Offending particular sections of the society by showing Valmiki in distasteful light, the show is accused of portraying a slandering attitude towards a religious group and particular community causing resentment. The community has warned against showcasing of the serial with its tampered history and vowed to hold country-wide intense demonstrations if it continues to be telecast.

Check the show-cause notice issued to Colours TV channel here:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issues a showcause notice to Colors TV over distortion of facts in television series “Ram Siya ke Luv Kush”; asks it to appear within 15 days pic.twitter.com/hlZGZz5PCX — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had ordered an immediate ban on the telecast of TV serial ‘Ram Siya Ke Luv-Kush’ following outrage from the Valmiki community. He further warned against any possible outbreak of protest that is solely focused on disrupting the peace and communal harmony of Punjab.

Following the orders, a notification was issued across Punjab by the District Commissioners asking the cable operators not to telecast the serial in their respective districts. In a written letter, Amarinder Singh had asked the Government of India to direct the home channels to refrain from telecasting the serial in the state after the Valmiki community of Punjab staged a protest against the telecast of TV serial which soon became violent and a boy was shot.