A day after the demise of veteran comedian and 36 China Town actor Dinyar Contractor, condolences continued to pour in on social media on Thursday. Prayer meetings are being held to pay tributes to him in Mumbai, Gujarat and abroad by his fans. He was 79-years-old and had been suffering from various age-related illnesses for nearly four weeks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to Contractor. Union Minister Smriti Irani also condoled his death. Modi tweeted, “Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers”.

Smriti Irani wrote, “He brought bursts of laughter with him wherever he went, he lit up the screen and our lives with his wit and charm. We will miss your presence Dinyar bhai. Rest in Peace Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor, theatre legend, actor par excellence”.

The man who showed me the world of theatre. My teacher, my mentor and above all my dear uncle Dinsu! It's hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember. You will forever be in our memories — Delnaazz Irani

Saddened by the death of Shri Dinyar Contractor – a well known Gujarati theatre artist. He always brought smile to our faces. My condolences to the family members. — Vijay Rupani

Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Shri Dinyar Contractor ji.

May his soul rest in peace🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/wi5WlInIBu — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) June 5, 2019



Initially, Dinyar Contractor was seen on television programmes with the legendary Adi Marzban when Mumbai Doordarshan launched the DD-2 channel in Mumbai with “Aavo Maari Saathe,” a Gujarati programme. Later he worked in serials like “Khichdi”, “Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashmah” and “Do Aur Do Paanch,” and stage shows like “Carry On Papa”, “Carry On Frying” and more.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in January 2019. Popular for his roly poly looks, his ability to tweak both ears and other acting skills, some of the prominent films in which he acted were “Baazigar”, “Chori Chori, Chupke, Chupke, “Khiladi” and “36 China Town”.