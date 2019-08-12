David Dhawan’s 45th film ‘Coolie No. 1’ starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan has finally gone on floors last week in Bangkok. The first official posters of the remake of 1995 comedy film Coolie No. 1 have been released by the makers and no doubt Varun and Sara look promising. In one of the posters, Varun can be seen dressed in the iconic Coolie uniform. He wears a red shirt with white trousers and a coolie cap giving funny expressions. On the other hand, Sara looks sizzling hot as she poses in a blingy dress.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan seem to be the perfect combination of glamour and quirk in the poster.

Varun shared the first motion poster of his next with a caption that reads, “COOLIE NO 1. May1st 2020 🔊 Haat jao baju aya Raju”. In the second poster, her writes, “Heroine tera birthday aaya, birthday ke din main tere liye poster laya! Happy 22nd bday @saraalikhan95 cyu guys may1st2020”.

Check posters here:

Varun thanked his producer Vashu sir who he has known since a small kid. “Thank u to my fans for always supporting me and the haters for encouraging me. Aap sabko Eid Mubarak”, writes the actor.

Varun’s mother Lali Dhawan was the one who gave clap for the first shot of the film. Coolie No. 1 releases on May 1, 2020.