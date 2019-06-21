On the occasion of International Yoga Day, several celebrities have been sharing their way of celebrating the day on social media. Not just the elderlies but their young ones are also following their parents and grandparents footsteps. Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan‘s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has been taking yoga lessons from her grandmother while her grandmother watches the two ace their yoga asanas.

Kunal took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of his little munchkin Inaaya trying yoga along with her grandmother and under the watchful guidance of her grandfather. Sharing the still, he captioned it, “Learning yoga from her grandmother under the watchful guidance of her grand father😊 #happyinternationalyogaday”.

Kunal’s wife, Inaaya’s mother Soha Ali Khan also shared a picture of her practising yoga on Instagram and captioned it, “Yoga is more than just a form of exercise or a way to lose weight. It’s a philosophy that helps you achieve balance both within yourself and with the outside world. It requires no weights, no accessories – just the concentration to focus your energies and quieten your mind for a while. And it works. I can’t recommend it enough. #internationalyogaday #yoga”.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan tied the knot in January 2015 and they welcomed their first born Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in September 2017.

On the professional front, Kunal was last seen in Kalank and will next be seen in Malang. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani.