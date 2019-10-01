Chulbul Pandey is back! Salman Khan has just shared a teaser of his cop character Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg 3 and we can’t take our eyes off him. Chulbul is the popular and one of the best characters of Salman Khan. It’s his sense of humor, quirkiness which makes him stand out with perfect dialogue delivery.

The character teaser of Dabangg 3 starts with Salman Khan saying, “Kamal karte ho pandey ji, jab Chulbul Pandey se jude hai sare emotions, toh Salman Khan kyun karenge sare promotions.”

“Picture humari, poster humara, toh promote bhi hum hi karenga na. Aaj se leke 20 December tak or aage bhi swagat karo humara”, it continues. In the last part of the clip, Salman does a Chulbul Pandey and that has made fans go gaga over him.

Since the first installment of the Dabangg franchise in 2010, audiences loved the Salman Khan’s character, Chulbul Pandey. The third installment of the film is all set to break the records at the box-office in the coming months as fans are waiting for December 20.

Sharing the first character teaser, Salman captions the video as “Hello! My name is Chulbul Pandey. Nice to meet you! #Dabangg3WithChulbulPandey”.

Watch the video here:

In the film, Sonakshi Sinha is playing the same character Rajjo (Chulbul Pandey’s wife). Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar is making her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer. Salman introduced Saiee on the green carpet of IIFA Awards 2019 and later shared a picture from the film.

View this post on Instagram On location #dabangg3 . . . @saieemmanjrekar A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on Sep 21, 2019 at 6:04am PDT



In Dabangg 3, Mouni Roy will be seen performing a special dance number while South-star Kichcha Sudeep has taken over the role of the main antagonist. The film is in its final shoot schedule in Mumbai after wrapping up the shooting in Madhya Pradesh’s Maheshwar and parts of Rajasthan.