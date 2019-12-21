Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeep starrer Dabangg 3 has hit the screens on December 20, 2019, and it has everything the hardcore Chulbul fans want, so it’s a great film. Dabangg 3 is Salman Khan’s highly anticipated masala entertainer which has enjoyed a good first day at the box office. Though the collections aren’t of Salman Khan’s level as it got majorly affected due to CAA protests across the country.

However, if we see as per the early estimates, Dabangg 3 has raked in around Rs 24 crore on its first day at the ticket windows and the business is only expected to go higher now. These numbers would have been great for any other film or star but for a Salman Khan it is just normal or good at the most. Well we, hope the situation in India gets better over these CAA protests, so that audience can fearlessly step out of their homes to watch.

The film features Salman’s perfect comic timing and action-packed fight sequences with Kiccha Sudeep. From dialogue delivering to his Dabangg hook up steps, the film is full of entertainment, drama and action.

Dabangg 3 revolves around the past and present of Chulbul Pandey. The villain played by Sudeep Kiccha as Balli makes the film even more interesting for the fans. Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 also features debutant Saiee Manjrekar and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Film critics have applauded the movie and already announced it a ‘blockbuster hit’. Taran Adarsh, the film trade analyst, also took to social media to share the review He has only one word to say ENTERTAINING. “#OneWordReview… #Dabangg3: ENTERTAINING! #ChulbulPandey is back with a bang… #Dabangg3 is an out-and-out #Salman show… #PrabhuDheva focusses on mass and masala… Interval block and climax fight terrific… #KichchaSudeepa excellent. #Dabangg3Review”.

However, Dabangg 3 has been leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers and it may affect its earrings at the box office.