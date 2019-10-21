After launching the character poster of Chulbul Pandey and the trailer release date of Dabangg 3, Salman Khan has now shared a video and a poster of his love and cum wife Mrs Chulbul Pandey a.k.a. Rajjo, played by Sonakshi Sinha. Taking to the social media, the Bharat actor shared her look and described the character as super sexy Rajjo. He said, “Yeh hai humari super sexy Mrs Rajjo. Abhi bhi kya baat hai humari habibi ki.”

The poster of Sonakshi Sinha is what we were waiting for. Sonakshi nailed the look of Rajjo wearing her ultimate swag and posing in Ray-Ban glasses. She is donning a floral saree with a checked shirt on the top and posing in front of the bullet. Since the first Dabangg series, Rajjo has been an important character. Their ever-growing chemistry makes the film more special.

Salman Khan captions the poster “Hindustani sabhyata ki chakki se bani hamaari super sexy Rajjo… #2DaysToDabangg3Trailer”. On the other hand, Sonakshi writes “Chulbul Pandey ki habibi Rajjo ke bina Dabangg adhoori hai”.

The big Prabu Deva-directorial is set to release on 20th December 2019. According to reports by TOI, the trailer of Dabangg 3 will be unveiled on Wednesday, October 23 in Mumbai. Salman Khan will be gearing up Chulbul Pandey’s character with the police uniform. Besides Mumbai, the trailer will be simultaneously launched in nine other cities – Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Indore, and Lucknow.