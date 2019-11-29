#BoycottDabangg3 has been trending on Twitter since Friday morning as netizens’ has claimed that Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 has upset Hindu sentiments. A Bengaluru-based NGO, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, has demanded that the film censor certificate should be canceled. Controversy rose after a section of social media objected to scenes in the film’s title song that shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars. In a letter submitted to Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) Bengaluru office, the NGO wrote: “Request to cancel the Censor certificate to the forthcoming movie Dabanng 3, which insults Hindu Dharma”.

“The forthcoming film Dabanng 3 produced by Salman Khan Films in the trailer of this movie, a song Mai Hu Dabang Dabang, Hud Hud Dabang! While performing in western style, obscene and seductive dance by Hindu sadhus. Also in the song, Shrikrushna, Shriram and Bhagwan Shankar deities are shown blessing the hero. Thus this song denigrates of Hindu sadhus and deities and dharma. The producer has systematically attacked Hindu Dlharma. This song has hurt religious sentiments of the Hindus hence this song and other denigrating scenes should be removed from the film,” the letter, which was shared by a Twitter user, added.

“If the movie happens to be on the lines of what we saw in the trailer, it is an extremely shocking depiction of the Hindu deities and sadhus and also goes at great lengths to humiliate and poke fun at the basic foundations of Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism). We feel that this movie is likely to hurt the sentiments of Hindus from various spiritual paths.

“In view of above you are requested to cancel the censor certificate for this denigrating film,” the letter further stated.

Netizens, who are upset with the alleged depiction of Hindu sadhus in the film are also demanding an apology from the film’s lead actor and one of the producers Salman Khan. In this context, a user tweeted, “#BoycottDabangg3. Salman Khan has to apologise for the degrading our Hindu saints. Will he dare to say or show something on maulvis ??”

However, Salman Khan and the makers of the film are yet to react on the same.

The song ‘Hud Hud Dabang’ has been shot on the banks of Narmada in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, and it shows Salman Khan as a carefree man who only fears his God. Hud Hud Dabangg has been the hallmark of the Dabangg franchise. The song makes a comeback in the third installment of the film with a fresh take by the composers Sajid-Wajid. Watch the Chulbul Pandey dancing to the beats of one of India’s most rooted songs.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, “Dabangg 3” also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar in key roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on December 20.