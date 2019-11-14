After releasing the audio tracks and the whole jukebox of Dabangg 3, Salman Khan has finally released a video of ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’ song. It’s the most famous title track of the franchise. Salman took to social media to share the song. The caption says, “#HudHudDabangg pehle sunaya, aaj dikha bhi raha hun. Yakeen hai ke swagat karoge aap. @arbaazSkhan @sonakshisinha @saieemmanjrekar @PDdancing @nikhil_dwivedi @SajidMusicKhan @wajidkhan7 @ShababSabri @adityadevmusic @shabinaakhan @SKFilmsOfficial @TSeries”.

The upbeat song is an energetic dance number and the video has been shot on a sunny day in Lucknow. It begins with an introduction of the star – “Namaskar, My name is Chulbul Panday urf Robinhood Panday, Swaagat toh Karo Humara!”.

The song starts with Salman Khan’s grand entry wearing his cop uniform and then changing into his casual clothes in blue. This time, the dance steps are different as earlier he used to shake his waist and hold the belt. However, now there is a funny step of moving his bottoms (booty dance). He can be seen twerking in the song.

The song has been shot on the banks of Narmada in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, and it shows Salman Khan as a carefree man who only fears his God. Hud Hud Dabangg has been the hallmark of the Dabangg franchise. The song makes a comeback in the third installment of the film with a fresh take by the composers Sajid-Wajid. Watch the Chulbul Pandey dancing to the beats of one of India’s most rooted songs.

Have a look at the song:

The 53-year-old actor is seen dancing in the Dabang avatar sporting black aviators just like the previous installments of the franchise. Composed by Sajid-Wajid, ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’ has been penned by Jalees Sherwani, and sung by Divya Kumar, Shabab Sabri, and Sajid.

The third installment in the Dabangg franchise will see Salman opposite Sonakshi Sinha and with veteran actor Mahesh Mamnjarekar’s daughter, Saree Manjarekar. The movie is slated for a release on December 20.