The most awaited film of the year Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan is all set to release on December 20, 2019, and the makers have released the foot-tapping number ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’ today. It is for sure that we have to move over Munni and now focus on Munna. The highly anticipated song from Prabhu Deva directorial is worth the watch.

Introducing Chulbul Pandey as the new item boy and the perfect visual treat track features Warina Hussain opposite Salman. Needless today, it was full of funky dance moves. Coming 9-years after Munni Badnam, featuring Malaika Arora, the remake is a double delight as it has also introduced a second item boy – Prabhu Deva, who is also directing the film. Salman Khan can be seen donning blingy and quirky jackets throughout the song. He is also giving a tough competition to his counterpart in the track.

Munna Badnaam Hua’ s music is given by Sajid Wajid and sung by singers Badshah, Kamaal Khan and Mamta Sharma. The song is written by Danish Sabri.

The film features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha in the leading roles along with Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar. India’s most badass and lovable cop Chulbul Robinhood Pandey is back with ‘Dabangg 3’, especially in this song.

Watch ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’ song here:

Salman has roped in the director of the film Prabhu Deva at the last minute for a dance-off in the song. Earlier, the song was supposed to feature Warina Hussain along with Salman. Delighted to join the Dabangg actor, Pabhu Deva said that he can never deny Salman’s request. He was also reminded of their dance-off in the Wanted song ‘Mera Hi Jalwa’.

The film also features Mouni Roy in a special dance number and now it waits to be seen what is Preity Zinta’s role in the cop drama.