The most anticipated film of this year Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha has already created a lot of buzz among the bhai’s fans. Salman is back as Chulbul Pandey and fans can’t wait for the release of the film. Film’s songs ‘Yu Karke’, ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’ are out and the audio song of ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’ is already released. Fans are eagerly waiting for the video song to be out of ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’. Now, Prabhudheva has revealed that he will be shaking a leg with Salman Khan on the peppy number.

As per the latest report by Mid-Day, Salman has roped in the director of the film Prabhudheva at the last minute for a dance-off in the song. Earlier, the song was supposed to feature Warina Hussain along with Salman. Delighted to join the Dabangg actor, Pabhudheva said that he can never deny Salman’s request. He was also reminded of their dance-off in the Wanted song ‘Mera Hi Jalwa’.

Talking To Mid-Day, Prabhudheva confirmed the news and said, “Sharing screen space with him in Mera Hi Jalwa was magical. I can never turn down his request. I hope people will like seeing us together again.”

Crooned by Badshah, Kamaal Khan, and Mamta Sharma, the song is penned by Danish Sabri yet again and the music is, as always, credit to composer duo Sajid-Wajid.

Salman is joined by Sonakshi Sinha who reprises her character Rajjo in the film. This time, however, the team launches another new face in Bollywood – Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the role of Salman’s young love interest in the film. The actor is also joined by South superstar Kichcha Sudeep who essays the role of the main antagonist in the film.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. The film also features Mouni Roy in a special dance number and now it waits to be seen what is Preity Zinta’s role in the cop drama.