Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar is on a roll at the box office. The Prabhudheva directorial is about to reach 100 crore benchmark and this reason is enough for all his diehard fans to celebrate! Dabangg 3, the film has crossed Rs 90 crore mark and may hit the century on Tuesday at the box office.

Dabangg 3 will become Salman Khan’s fifteenth consecutive film to achieve this feat of Rs 100 crore mark after Dabangg, Ready, Dabangg 2, Ek Tha Tiger, Bodyguard, Kick, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Jai Ho, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3, Bharat, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

In the film, Salman Khan has managed to weave magic with his character of Chulbul Pandey on the big screen, and not to miss south Indian superstar Kiccha Sudeep, he has also taken the role of an antagonist to new levels. While Dabangg 3 got a stupendous opening of Rs 24.50 crore, it is considered a dull start when it comes to Salman Khan films. As per various trade pandits, the collections of Dabangg 3 got marred by the ongoing nationwide protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC.

The Dabangg Khan’s last film, Bharat, which hit screens in June, had opening day collection of Rs 42.30 crore. Following this Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which was the big Diwali release in the year 2015 and collected Rs 40.35 crore. Ali Abbas Zafar’s directed Sultan is at the third position with the first-day earnings of Rs 36.54 crore, following Tiger Zinda Hai at Rs 34.10 crore and Ek Tha Tiger at Rs 32.93 crore. Check out this list of top films starring Salman Khan arranged on the basis of their opening day business at the Box Office.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, Dabangg 3 also features Warina Hussain in a special dance number.