Salman Khan is not missing a chance to share the recent updates of his film Dabangg 3. He should bag an award for the best promotions of the film. After sharing the trailer and amazing songs like Munna Badnaam Hua, Yu Karke, Habibi ke Nain, Naina Lade and Hud Hud Dabang, Salman has now shared a promotional video from the movie where his character Chulbul Pandey can be seen trying to compete with king of romance aka Shah Rukh Khan as he encounters his love interest, Khushi played by Saiee Manjrekar.

On Monday, Salman Khan shared a new dialogue promo featuring an interesting Shah Rukh Khan connection. Looking at the poster of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Chulbul Pandey notices Khushi’s face with Shah Rukh Khan in the poster and feels threatened by Khushi’s fondness for King Khan. The video is cute and adorable and not to be missed. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Salman wrote, “King of romance Shah Rukh Khan ya hum? Khushi ke dil ki baat samajhana itna easy bhi nahi hai…#4DaysToDabangg3.”

Watch the video here:

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is the third film in Salman’s hit franchise that hits theatres on December 20. While the first film was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan helmed the second one.

Dabangg 3’ features Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in leading roles along with Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar. While Salman essays the cop role, Sonakshi reprises her character Rajjo in the Prabhu Deva-directorial. This time, however, the team launches another new face in Bollywood – Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the role of Salman’s young love interest in the film. The actor is also joined by South superstar Kichcha Sudeep who essays the role of the main antagonist in the film.