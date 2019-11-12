Salman Khan just dropped a new song Awara from the upcoming Prabhu Deva-directorial Dabangg 3 on Tuesday evening. The romantic track has been sung by Salman Ali-Muskaan and it will be part of Chulbul Pandey’s flashback story. As of now, only the audio has been released but we can picturize Salman Khan’s younger version and his first love Khushi, essayed by Saiee Manjrekar.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman dropped the audio of the song and captioned it, “Pehle ishq ki baat hi kuch aur hoti hai. Suno Dabangg 3 ka naya gaana, ‘Awara’. #AwaraSong”. It is the fifth full song “Awara” from the most awaited movie Dabangg 3. The film features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha in the leading roles along with Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar.

The lyrics of Awara have been penned by Sameer Anjaan and Sajid Khan, of music composer duo, Sajid-Wajid, who has also composed a romantic number.

Listen to the song here:

Actor Salman Khan launched the trailer of his much-awaited film Dabangg 3 recently and as expected, the audience went gaga over it. The Bhai-swag impressed the Bhai-fans and the entire mood of the franchise was brought back into the buzz as the audience welcomed the trailer with whistles and claps. At the trailer launch of the film, Salman talked about coming up with the third part in the franchise and how he has worked 10 times harder for Dabangg 3 than he usually does for other films.

Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. The film also features Mouni Roy in a special dance number and now it waits to be seen what is Preity Zinta’s role in the cop drama.