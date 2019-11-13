Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal has made it big through music, not just in India but throughout the world. His songs are melodious, heart-warming and so beautiful that they stay with you. He actually weaves magic into each song he sings. Recently, the makers of Dabangg 3 presented the full audio song “Habibi ke Nain” from the most awaited movie of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.

Whether you are someone who is in love, someone who has fallen out of love or someone who is seeking inspiration, ‘Habibi Ke Nain’ song from Dabangg 3 will always be the guiding light if you hear them the right way. Salman shared the song on Twitter and captioned the post as, “Nain jiske hain farebi, gaana unka jo hain humaari, ‘Habibi’. #HabibiKeNain”. The five-minute-fifty-second song is sure to strike a chord with the listeners with its soulful music. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Jubin Nautiyal, the romantic Qawali-style number promises to be a hit.

The melody comes after as earlier installments of the movie have had similar songs like ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain’, ‘Naina Bade Dagabaaz Re’ and ‘Naina Lade’. The song is composed by Sajid- Wajid and penned by Irfan Kamal.

The sixth song from the film, ‘Habibi Ke Nain’ is a passionate number filmed on the lead pair – Salman and Sonakshi Sinha who plays Rajjo.

Listen to the song here:

Actor Salman Khan launched the trailer of his much-awaited film Dabangg 3 recently and as expected, the audience went gaga over it. The Bhai-swag impressed the Bhai-fans and the entire mood of the franchise was brought back into the buzz as the audience welcomed the trailer with whistles and claps. At the trailer launch of the film, Salman talked about coming up with the third part in the franchise and how he has worked 10 times harder for Dabangg 3 than he usually does for other films.

Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. The film also features Mouni Roy in a special dance number and now it waits to be seen what is Preity Zinta’s role in the cop drama.