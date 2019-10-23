After the much-awaited anticipation, the makers of Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha have finally released the trailer of the film. In the last few days, Salman Khan teased his fans with the teaser and character posters which already created a buzz in the audience. The trailer starts with Chulbul Pandey power-packed dialogue, “Ek hota hai Police wala, Ek hota hai gunda, hum kehlate hai Police wala gunda.” The dialogue follows with Salman Khan’s action-packed sequences and lots of shooting.

He then introduces his super sexy wife Rajjo played by Sonakshi Sinha. He then delivers another dialogue, “Ab chalet hai Dabanggiri per, lekin koi Dabangg paida nai hota hai, uske piche ek kahani zaroor hoti hai.”

The dialogue introduces Salman’s past before he became a ‘dabangg’ policeman and introduces Saiee Manjrekar as Khushi. The trailer portrays romantic chemistry between Chulbul and Khushi and the element of him keeping his sunglasses at the back of his shirt.

Jealous of their love story, the villain of the film Sudeep Kiccha as Balli is introduced who kills Khushi. The trailer also shows how Chulbul is dying to take revenge from Balli for his lost love. Then comes another dialogue from Salman, “Naraazgi is baat ki nahi hai kit um hamare ghar mein ghuse, Narazgi is baat ki hai kit um hamare ghar mein ghuse jab hum nahi the.”

The perfect comic timing of Salman and fight sequence between Chulbul and Balli will definitely get you excited for the film.

Watch the trailer here:



The film has the actor reprising his famous cop character Chulbul Pandey along with Sonakshi Sinha in the role of his wife Rajjo. Popular South Indian star Kichcha Sudeep performs the role of the main antagonist in the film.

Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. It is a sequel to the 2012 film Dabangg 2 and the third instalment of Dabangg film series. It is written by Dilip Shukla, Prabhu Deva, and Alok Upadhyay. The story is set in the State of Madhya Pradesh. The film is slated to release on December 20th, 2019.