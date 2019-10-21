The teaser posters of Salman Khan’s much-awaited film of the year Dabangg 3 have already created a stir. The first look of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar and Salman have successfully added the right excitement to the buzz. And now, the trailer release date of the film is also out.

The big Prabu Deva-directorial is set to release on 20th December 2019. According to reports by TOI, the trailer of Dabangg 3 will be unveiled on Wednesday, October 23 in Mumbai. Salman Khan will be gearing up Chulbul Pandey’s character with the police uniform. Besides Mumbai, the trailer will be simultaneously launched in nine other cities – Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Indore, and Lucknow.

According to some sources, “Salman is really kicked about this film and hence he’s going the extra length this time. The trailer will be attached with the print of Housefull 4, which releases on October 25.”

The film has the actor reprising his famous cop character Chulbul Pandey along with Sonakshi Sinha in the role of his wife Rajjo. Popular South Indian star Kichcha Sudeep performs the role of the main antagonist in the film.

A few days ago, Salman Khan announced his upcoming Eid release with Prabhu Deva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Bringing a collaboration of the ace dancer-director’s Wanted and Dabanng 3, Salman dropped Radhe’s motion poster which revealed his first look in the upcoming action thriller. “Aap he ne poocha tha ‘Dabangg 3’ ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer”, the caption reads.

Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. It is a sequel to the 2012 film Dabangg 2 and the third instalment of Dabangg film series. It is written by Dilip Shukla, Prabhu Deva, and Alok Upadhyay. The story is set in the State of Madhya Pradesh.