Bollywood’s stunning actor Deepika Padukone, who flooded social media with her hot photoshoot for a magazine, is once again making internet ablaze with her monochrome semi-nude photo. Earlier today, celebrity photographer took to Instagram to share Padmaavat actor’s hot photo. In the picture, she can be seen sitting on the couch with hair tied in a messy bun. Needless to say, she is definitely making her fans heart aflutter with her hot and sexy look.

Sharing the picture, Dabboo wrote, “Grace & Beauty. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared her series of pictures from her recent magazine shoot started flooding the Internet. The pictures were for the August issue of Vogue magazine to whom Deepika opened up about her upcoming Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak where she essays the role of Laxmi, an acid-attack survivor. “I was bursting to do it. Emotionally, it’s been my toughest role to date. I had to dig really deep to do Laxmi justice,” Deepika shared. Talking about the storyline, Deepika added, “It’s about so much more: law, justice, survival.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, where she will be portraying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also be part of Ranveer Singh’s 83, where she will be playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife.