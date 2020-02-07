All Bollywood fans are aware of Karan Johar’s adorable twins, Yash and Roohi Johar. They turn three today! On Friday, the filmmaker has not only thanked his daughter Roohi and son Yash in a heart-touching post but also to mom Hiroo Johar for “beautifully and emotionally” co-parenting the children by extending support to him. Karan wrote an emotional note about his single-parent status, also sharing the actuality of it: “I am a single parent in social status…but in actuality am definitely not….my mother so beautifully and emotionally co-parents our babies with me…I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support…the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year…I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash…..🙏❤️🙏”.

Karan Johar shared a couple of pictures with his mother and the two twins Yash and Roohi Johar. Karan is seen sporting a stylish look with a white animal printed jacket with blue ripped jeans. He teamed it up with yellow-tinted Aviator glasses. Yash wore a red sweatshirt and cartoon-printed pants. On the other hand, Roohi was seen in a white top and blue jeans with a white printed jacket.

In the first picture, Karan is seen seated on a yellow couch carrying his kids in lap, and her mother is seen along in the frame as they look into the camera for the family picture. In the other pictures, Karan is seen smiling along with his kids. One of the pictures features Karan is carrying his bundle of joy, Yash on his arm as the toddler is seen relaxing.

Take a look at the emotional post by Karan Johar:

The sweet pictures have been liked by many celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Rohit Shetty, Diana Penty and Neha Dhupia. Kajol commented, “They are amazing and yes u are blessed.” Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Sooo cute,” and Bhumi Pednekar poured in birthday wishes by stating “Happy birthday [?] This is beautiful.”

On Thursday, Karan Johar hosted a camp-themed birthday bash for Roohi and Yash at Taj Lands End earlier and the chiller party guest list included Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, AbRam Khan, Zain Kapoor and Misha Kapoor.

Karan welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017.