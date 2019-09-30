Zee TV’s famous dance reality show, Dance India Dance 7: Battle of Champions’s grand finale took place on Sunday which saw two hot actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan sharing a stage. Kareena along with known choreographers Bosco, Raftaar and Gati were the judges of the show and PeeCee had come to promote her upcoming film The Sky is Pink.

The show just started a few months ago and featured selected dancers from across the country. The Unreal crew group of the North Ke Nawabs has taken the title of this season. Talking about the Unreal crew group, this group belongs to Jaipur in Rajasthan. The dancers of this group specializes in a dance form called Tuttamation and these dancers won the hearts of all the judges from the beginning. They have taken home prize money of Rs. 5 lakhs.

Unreal Crew’s Instagram feed is full of pictures and videos from the event. They are so happy and can’t control their excitement. “WiNNER🏆🙏❤ DANCE INDIA DANCE 2019, We Can’t Express our feeling😭 Finally we did this, our dream came true , our 10years of hardwork , Aj ka din yad rhega 29.09.2019 🎊 we know that ye to shuruat hue hai ek winner wali zindagi ki ab life mai har chiz win hi krenge, win nahi to sikhenge❤ Thank You Dance india dance to be such a awesome platform for dancers💥🙏 THANKS TO OUR COACH AND ALL THE TEAM @northkenawabs , YE AP LOGO KE BINA POSSINLE NAHIN THA – @bhawnakhanduja @did5pankajthapa @m_pramoth @vichare_sonal

@raghavkhanna96 , Thanks you @boscomartis sir for everything , you been a great judge ❤🙏 thanks @raftaarmusic sir you are legend❤

and thanks to our fav. @therealkareenakapoor”, read the caption.

Take a look at the pictures:

The group had an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life where they told that everyone got emotional after their win. “Talking about their winning moment, the teammates shared, “That moment was amazing for us! Everyone was holding each other’s hands and when it was announced that we are the winners, all of us went blank. Soon, there were a lot of tears. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan cried”, the Unreal Crew teammates shared.

While talking about their journey on the show, Unreal Crew team revealed that they even got into several fights with everyone while rehearsing. “Every family has a few fights and such. It is not a big deal. So even our group had several fights. But our focus was on dance.” Sharing deets on their worst fight, they said, “The worst fight was when Dinesh and Gautam (two of the group members) got a little serious and got into a physical fight. They were at each other’s neck, but at the very moment we barged in between. Soon, they got back normal and realized their mistake.”