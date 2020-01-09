The South superstar’s fandom and hero-worship are known to go over the top with every new film of his and as Rajinikanth gears for Darbar to hit the cinema screens this Friday, an aircraft featuring the cop thriller with two huge images of the Thalaiva has been breaking the Internet ahead of the film’s release. The aircraft stands out for its Darbar-theme as a promotion strategy of Lyca Productions that has bankrolled the Rajinikanth starrer.

Taking to his Instagram handle, music composer Anirudh Ravichander had shared the images of the aircraft with passengers lined outside it on the runway. This makes Rajinikanth the only Indian actor with two aircrafts featuring his pictures on it since Air Asia earlier got the his decals printed on one of its flights.

With Darbar, Rajinikanth returns as a cop after a hiatus of 25 long years. Further, the actor has teamed up with Nayanthara after 11 years on-screen. The film is set in Mumbai and features the Thalaiva in the role of a cop with Suniel Shetty and Nayanthara joining him in the lead. The latest buzz around the film had it that ardent fans of the superstar had sought special permission from the authorities to use a helicopter to celebrate the release of Darbar.

As per a report published in News Today, the fans of the actor had written to Salem (a city in Tamil Nadu) RDO to seek special permission to shower flowers on the ARR theatre by using a helicopter. This is different from all the craziness that surrounds the masses during the release of a Rajinikanth starrer. The fans have been spotted giving the statue of the superstar a milk bath, adorning him with flowers and even worshipping his statue with coconut water and what not! However, using a chopper to express their love would be simply extraordinary. It’s not known whether the permission to perform the same has been granted by the authorities or not.

Darbar faces a Box Office clash with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.