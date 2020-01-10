The box office collection for movie Darbar, which is based on Police Officer who solves a series of murder cases and fight the ultimate battle against the biggest goons, is out, and from the looks of it, it has scored big on the first day of its release. Starring Rajinikanth in a cop avatar, the movie had got positive reviews from the audience. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala had shared the net earnings, and it amounted to Rs 2.27 crore.

Darbar has been released in over 7,000 screens worldwide, including 4,000 plus screen in India. The film has been released in four versions – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the cop drama has been the most-awaited film and also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Nawab Shah and Yogi Babu in important roles. According to Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala, who covers movies from Hollywood, Bollywood, South Indian and China, had tweeted that Darbar hit the jackpot in Chennai as the film has earned Rs 2.27 crore on the first day. It has a massive opening in other states like Hyderabad and Mumbai as well.

Check out the Darbar box office collections from all around the world:

#Darbar takes a Massive Opening in #Chennai City on Day 1.. ₹ 2.27 Crs.. 👍 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

#Darbar off to a good start in #NewZealand Day 1 Gross – NZ$16,500 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

The fans are applauding Rajnikanth’s work in Darbar. #Rajinikanth, #Darbar, #DarbarReview, #Thalaiva and #DarbarFDFS are the hashtags trending on Twitter. They have become one of the top trends on social media.