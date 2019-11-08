Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer Darbar’s motion poster is out. The poster was released simultaneously by Salman Khan, who released the Hindi version of the film. It was also shared by Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Babu, who unveiled the Tamil and Telugu posters respectively on social media.

In the poster, Rajinikanth dons the fearless cop avatar and his intense look will get you excited for the film. In the motion poster, he can be seen fighting with his enemies with a sword in style.

Sharing the poster, Salman Khan wrote, “Best wishes to not just a superstar… The only superstar! Rajni garu in full motion” while Mahesh Babu tweeted: “Extremely happy to present the Telugu motion poster of Rajinikanth sir’s Darbar. Love and respect always! (sic)”



Mahesh Babu captioned the poster as, “Extremely happy to present the Telugu motion poster of @rajinikanth sir’s #Darbar. Love & respect always! Best wishes to @ARMurugadoss sir & the entire team #DarbarMotionPoster https://youtu.be/P23GUrJQ1H4. (sic)”

Extremely happy to present the Telugu motion poster of @rajinikanth sir’s #Darbar. Love & respect always! 🙏 Best wishes to @ARMurugadoss sir & the entire team👍👍 #DarbarMotionPoster https://t.co/PgL9D27nBp — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 7, 2019



The film is set in the backdrop of Mumbai and the audience will see Rajinikanth as a cop after 27 years. The film also features Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu, Jeeva, Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Soori, Harish Uthaman, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh and Bose Venkat in the important roles.

As per the sources, Sunil Shetty and Prateik Babbar will be playing the role of an antagonist in the film. It is also believed that Prateik will play the role of Sunil’s younger brother in the film. According to the latest reports, Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh has also been roped in and will be playing an important role in the film.

The film is helmed by AR Murugadoss and the project is produced by Lyca Productions. This is the very first collaboration between AR Murugadoss and Rajinikanth and the third outing between Lyca Productions and Rajinikanth after Kaala and 2.0.