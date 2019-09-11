Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer Darbar’s second look poster has been released by Lyca Productions on Wednesday. In the poster, the superstar can be seen holding on to an iron rod with an intense look on his face. The makers also reveal that the film will have a Pongal 2020 release. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Lyca Productions captioned it as, “THERImax #DarbarSecondLook poster from team #DARBAR @rajinikanth @ARMurugadoss @anirudhofficial @santoshsivan @sreekar_prasad @kabilanchelliah #HappyOnam. (sic)” Rajinikanth will play the role of a cop. He will be seen essaying the role of a cop after 25 years since Moondru Mugam and Pandiyan.

Take a look at the poster here:



In April last year, the first look and the film’s title were released. A few weeks ago, Rajinikanth and Nayanthara had jet off to Jaipur to shoot for the final segment of the film. The film also features Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu, Jeeva, Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Soori, Harish Uthaman, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh and Bose Venkat in the important roles.

As per the sources, Sunil Shetty and Prateik Babbar will be playing the role of an antagonist in the film. It is also believed that Prateik will play the role of Sunil’s younger brother in the film. According to the latest reports, Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh has also been roped in and will be playing an important role in the film.

The music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the cinematography will be handled by Santosh Sivan.

The film is helmed by AR Murugadoss and the project is produced by Lyca Productions. This is the very first collaboration between AR Murugadoss and Rajinikanth and the third outing between Lyca Productions and Rajinikanth after Kaala and 2.0.