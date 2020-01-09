Having demanded a helicopter earlier to celebrate the release of Darbar and the makers even getting an aircraft to feature the Thalaiva as its theme, Rajinikanth fans had started collecting outside theatres from dawn on Friday to watch the first-day first show of the superstar. Treating their dedication, Ram Muthuram Cinemas in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu screened the film’s blockbuster song, Chumma Kizhi, twice for the audience.

A huge fan of the superstar themselves, the theatre shared the news after the first day first show of Darbar. Taking to their Twitter handle, the theatre initially shared a video of the crowd of fans collecting outside to watch the first-day first show of the cop thriller while it while the skies were still black. After the first show, it tweeted, “#ChummaKizhi screened twice during #DarbarFDFS Hope you guys Enjoyed the song second time too in our RGB LASER PROJECTION with #POWERFULDOLBYATMOS.. #DarbarInRamCinemas (sic).”

#ChummaKizhi screened twice during #DarbarFDFS 🔥

Hope you guys Enjoyed the song 💥 second time too in our RGB LASER PROJECTION with #POWERFULDOLBYATMOS..#DarbarInRamCinemas 👍 — Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) January 9, 2020

The South superstar’s fandom and hero-worship are known to go over the top with every new film of his and as Rajinikanth geared for Darbar to hit the cinema screens this Friday, an aircraft featuring the cop thriller with two huge images of the Thalaiva has been breaking the Internet ahead of the film’s release. The aircraft stands out for its Darbar-theme as a promotion strategy of Lyca Productions that has bankrolled the Rajinikanth starrer. This makes Rajinikanth the only Indian actor with two aircraft featuring his pictures on it since Air Asia earlier got his decals printed on one of its flights.

With Darbar, Rajinikanth returns as a cop after a hiatus of 25 long years. Further, the actor has teamed up with Nayanthara after 11 years on-screen. The film is set in Mumbai and features the Thalaiva in the role of a cop with Suniel Shetty and Nayanthara joining him in the lead. The latest buzz around the film had it that ardent fans of the superstar had sought special permission from the authorities to use a helicopter to celebrate the release of Darbar.

Darbar faces a Box Office clash with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.