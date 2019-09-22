Veteran actor Soni Razdan who has always strongly maintained that she has given her daughters a proper upbringing, today celebrates ‘Daughters’ Day’ with a beautiful and emotional post along with a throwback photo with her daughters Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. She captioned the picture, “I didn’t give you the gift of life … Life gave me the gift of you ♥️. #daughtersday #thesetwo #darlingdaughters”.

In many of her interviews, Soni has mentioned that she has given Alia and Shaheen a normal life like other kids and also said that they have stayed in a normal house with a middle-class life.

As soon as Soni shared the post, her co-actors and friends from the industry took no time to comment. Neena Gupta wrote ‘sachchii’, Achint Kaur commented ‘love always with a heart emoji’.

Shaheen Bhatt was born on 28 November 1988 and Alia Bhatt was born on 15 March 1993. Being the children of famous parents, comes with its own share of problems, as Alia had to learn at a rather young age.

Take a look at the Daughters’ Day post shared by mommy Soni:

Alia, Shaheen and Soni often pen sweet notes to each other on Instagram. Earlier in August, Soni took to Instagram and posted a photo with Alia and Shaheen. She captioned the photo, “A daughter is a little girl who grows up to be a friend … Author unknown. Blessed to have these two lovely friends in my life. We don’t have to wait till daughters day to say what we feel everyday.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Sadak 2, which is slated to release on July 10, 2020. It is a sequel to 1991 film, which featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 1991 with a popular musical score. Late Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s award-winning performance as the villain won hearts and his character is still considered one of the all-time best bad guys in Bollywood.