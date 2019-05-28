2018 witnessed many celebrity weddings like Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas among others. Now wedding bells are ringing for Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Varun’s father David Dhawan recently revealed that there will be no wedding this year since Varun has a very tight schedule.

After several reports on Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding being held in December, David Dhawan finally cleared the air and revealed that Varun is currently busy with the shooting of Remo D’souza’s film Street Dancer, after which, he will be working with him.

Slamming the wedding rumours, David told Deccan Chronicle, “This news is absolutely bogus. No truth in it at all. My son is shooting for Remo D’Souza’s film. Then he starts shooting for my film. There is no question of a wedding this year. If it happens, it will happen next year, not before that,”

“They (media) have decided the venue, the month. Abb date bhi wohi decide kar len (now let them decide the date as well). So I can be there on the date decided by them for my son’s wedding,” David slammed the media.

“I would like to see him get married. But you think he will listen to me? He can come anytime and announce he’s getting married. My wife and I have to get up and start preparing,” he added.

In an earlier interview with MenXP, David Dhawan spoke about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding and said, “His marriage will happen next year maybe. I am very happy with their relationship. What more does a father need?”.

On the professional front, the father-son duo will be reuniting with the remake of Coolie No. 1. The film will also star Sara Ali Khan opposite Varun. Earlier, Varun talked about the film and told a daily that even though the film is a remake of the 1991 film that featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, the storyline will not be the same. He went on to say that writer Farhad Samji has added many new elements to the narrative and that there will be many twists.