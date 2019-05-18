Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu’s film De De Pyaar De released yesterday, May 17. The film started off dull and then took off in the evening. The film has collected Rs 10.41 Crore.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh was all praises for the film and shared the figures on Twitter. He wrote, “ # DeDePyaarDe picked up towards evening after a dull start… Occupancy was higher in evening/night shows… Strong reports should ensure a turnaround on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews]. India biz. # DDPD”.

Yesterday, on the day of the film’s release, Taran took to Twitter to write,”Entertains big time… Smart writing, plenty of laugh aloud moments, strong emotions, top notch acts [Ajay, Tabu, Rakul Preet]… Director Akiv Ali gives a refreshing twist to relationships. Watch it! # DDPD # DDPDReview”.

Produced by Luv Ranjan, De De Pyaar De released on May 17. Ajay will also be starring in a film directed by Luv. The film will also feature Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. It is said to be an action-drama being made on a big scale. Reports have been doing the rounds that Deepika Padukone will be paired with Ranbir in the film.

Post De De Pyaar De, Ajay will be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior where he will be playing the role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. It is one of the most ambitious projects of his life and will be playing the titular character. Ajay will also be starring in SS Rajamouli’s film RRR with Alia Bhatt. Other films in his kitty are a biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and Bhuj: The Pride of India, based on real-life incidents. Ajay has also signed Neeraj Pandey’s Chanakya.