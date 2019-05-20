Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu’s film De De Pyaar De is winning hearts and has collected a total of Rs Rs 38.54 crore on day three. On the day of its release, the film collected Rs 10.41 crore, on the second day it earned Rs 13.39 crore and on Sunday, there was an increase in the numbers and minted Rs 14.74.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on Twitter and wrote, “ # DeDePyaarDe witnesses day-wise growth… Biz was affected on Day 3 due to polling in some parts… Mumbai and Delhi-NCR plexes lead… Weekdays crucial… Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr. Total: ₹ 38.54 cr. India biz. # DDPD.”

Produced by Luv Ranjan, De De Pyaar De released on May 17. Ajay will also be starring in a film directed by Luv. The film will also feature Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. It is said to be an action-drama being made on a big scale. Reports have been doing the rounds that Deepika Padukone will be paired with Ranbir in the film.

Post De De Pyaar De, Ajay will be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior where he will be playing the role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. It is one of the most ambitious projects of his life and will be playing the titular character. Ajay will also be starring in SS Rajamouli’s film RRR with Alia Bhatt. Other films in his kitty are a biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and Bhuj: The Pride of India, based on real-life incidents. Ajay has also signed Neeraj Pandey’s Chanakya.