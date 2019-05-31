Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet‘s rom-com De De Pyar De released on May 17. After two weeks of succesful run at the Box Office, the film has collected a total of Rs 84.49 crore.

Film and trade ananlyst shared the figures on Twitter and wrote, “ # DeDePyaarDe is a metro success… Found patronage in select cities, but couldn’t score big numbers in mass circuits… [Week 2] Fri 3.58 cr, Sat 4.78 cr, Sun 5.68 cr, Mon 2.73 cr, Tue 2.37 cr, Wed 2.23 cr, Thu 2.07 cr. Total: ₹ 84.49 cr. India biz. # DDPD”.

He then went on to mention that the film has only one more weekend before Salman Khan’s Bharat takes over. “ # DeDePyaarDe biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 61.05 cr Week 2: ₹ 23.44 cr Total: ₹ 84.49 cr As mentioned earlier, has one more weekend to score, before # Bharat takes over on Wed. India biz. # DDPD,” he tweeted.

According to a report in Box Office India, “The film held steady with the release of Godzilla 2 on Thursday. The other two Hindi films Indias Most Wanted and PM Narendra had big falls of 50% and 20% respectively while it was just 10% for De De Pyaar De. This should ensure some decent figures in the third week and it could go to around 90 crore nett”.

Produced by Luv Ranjan, De De Pyaar De released on May 17. Ajay will also be starring in a film directed by Luv. The film will also feature Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. It is said to be an action-drama being made on a big scale. Reports have been doing the rounds that Deepika Padukone will be paired with Ranbir in the film.