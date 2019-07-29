Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is riding high on the success of her latest outing Dear Comrade. He enjoys a fan following of over 4 million followers on Instagram. The actor recently toured to Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Vishakapatnam to promote his film Dear Comrade. During a promotional event, a crazy fan dived on to Vijay’s legs and another one cried out loud to see his favourite actor. The video is making the rounds showcasing crazy fan moment.

The video shows an emotional fan hugging moment of Deverakonda and how she breaks down in tears. It was her once-in-a-lifetime moment. It has surfaced on the Internet where he was seen consoling a fan-girl who was crying as she saw the actor. Vijay Deverakonda hugged her as he saw his fan weeping.

Talking about Dear Comrade, even before the film hit the screens, its remake rights had been bought by Karan Johar. The filmmaker recently confirmed the development by making a formal announcement on social media. According to the reports, KJo has shelled out a whopping Rs 6 crore, the highest ever sum paid for the rights of a South Indian film.

Vijay Deverakonda was also seen in Arjun Reddy as Dr. Arjun Reddy Deshmukh. The film is about the life journey of Arjun, a medical student, a brilliant surgeon, who turns into an alcoholic post his break-up. Kabir Singh is a remake of Arjun Reddy.